Peter’s very first job was a ‘milko’… and after running around with the cows he decided to do some radio training at the Max Rowley Media Academy. Peter landed his first radio job at 4CA Cairns, then 2VM Moree, and finally in 1991 made a home at 2RE Taree. In June 2000 he took control of the ‘Newsroom’ and quickly banned the rest of us from eating our lunch in there!!!! Peter is married to Kim, who was our receptionist for two decades. They have 2 daughters.