Glen can be heard every second Saturday and sometimes fills in weekday afternoons. His main role is producing our commercials and on-air promotional material.

Glen joined the team in 1992 after working as a pizza delivery boy (see – we take anyone here!!). Glen was a part of the original line up of our sister station MAX 1073 before he took over the production studio. He is married to Karen and for the past 4 decades has dedicated his life to supporting the Bulldogs.