Diane Ward

Diane’s career as an announcer began as a baby at her parents’ home, babbling purposefully into her rattle. She has since become quite good at it – and is now an in-demand freelance voice-over artist, providing her versatile voice artistry to an impressive list of production houses and recording studios around the country.

Di has worked in TV, radio, on the stage in Newcastle and Sydney, and loves nothing more than performing, sleeping in, travelling, collecting, watching classic films and TV shows, and most of all – eating condensed milk straight from the tin!