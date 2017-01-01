With over 60 years of broadcasting, 2RE’s music ranges from the late 60’s through to recent hits… with special emphasis on the 70’s and 80’s.

A typical day on 2RE includes music from:

Beatles

Rolling stones

Eagles

Elton John

Rod Stewart

Fleetwood Mac

Abba

Bee Gees

Cold Chisel

Australian Crawl

INXS

Paul Kelly

Bryan Adams

John Cougar Mellencamp

Shania Twain

Matchbox 20

The Corrs

Keith Urban

Delta Goodrem

Maroon 5

If you’d like to offer suggestions regarding 2RE’s playlist please fill in the form below.

The music department at 2RE is always keen to hear your feedback. Feel free to offer your opinion on our music and any artists/songs you think we should add to our system.

