2RE Music
With over 60 years of broadcasting, 2RE’s music ranges from the late 60’s through to recent hits… with special emphasis on the 70’s and 80’s.
A typical day on 2RE includes music from:
- Beatles
- Rolling stones
- Eagles
- Elton John
- Rod Stewart
- Fleetwood Mac
- Abba
- Bee Gees
- Cold Chisel
- Australian Crawl
- INXS
- Paul Kelly
- Bryan Adams
- John Cougar Mellencamp
- Shania Twain
- Matchbox 20
- The Corrs
- Keith Urban
- Delta Goodrem
- Maroon 5
If you’d like to offer suggestions regarding 2RE’s playlist please fill in the form below.
The music department at 2RE is always keen to hear your feedback. Feel free to offer your opinion on our music and any artists/songs you think we should add to our system.