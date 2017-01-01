2016 Best Of 2RE!

Throughout the Great Lakes, Gloucester and the Manning, 2RE truly is ‘Live, Local and Loving it’.

Have a listen to our highlights from 2016.

2016 Best of 2RE (Bitz of Hitz) 8min53

2016 Best of 2RE (Foody)(cricket) 5min

2016 Best of 2RE (Foody)(general stuff) 2min40

2016 Best of 2RE (Foody)(Group 3) 3min53

2016 Best of 2RE (Foody)(NRL) 7min

2016 Best of 2RE (funny stuff) 2min40

2016 Best of 2RE (Gloucester and the ranges) 4min38

2016 Best of 2RE (Great Lakes) 4min27

2016 Best of 2RE (Manning) 5min37

2016 Best of 2RE (nice things) 5min49

2016 Best of 2RE (Sports Saturday) 5min53